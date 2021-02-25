Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIG was $53.15, representing a -6.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.77 and a 179.15% increase over the 52 week low of $19.04.

HIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.76. Zacks Investment Research reports HIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.3%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HIG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 31.41% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of HIG at 4.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.