Dividends
HIG

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.49, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIG was $41.49, representing a -33.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.75 and a 117.91% increase over the 52 week low of $19.04.

HIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.95. Zacks Investment Research reports HIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.95%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular