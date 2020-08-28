Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.49, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIG was $41.49, representing a -33.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.75 and a 117.91% increase over the 52 week low of $19.04.

HIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). HIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.95. Zacks Investment Research reports HIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.95%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

