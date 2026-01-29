Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $848 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $4.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $7.33 billion from $6.87 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.12 Bln. vs. $848 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.98 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue: $7.33 Bln vs. $6.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.