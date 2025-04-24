Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $625 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $748 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $6.810 billion from $6.419 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

