Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $990 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $981 million or $3.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $6.987 billion from $6.486 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $990 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $6.987 Bln vs. $6.486 Bln last year.

