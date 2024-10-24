Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $761 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $6.751 billion from $6.168 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $761 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.56 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.751 Bln vs. $6.168 Bln last year.

