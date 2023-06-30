Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.56, changing hands as high as $71.92 per share. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIG's low point in its 52 week range is $60.165 per share, with $79.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.77. The HIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

