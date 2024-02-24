Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Price Target Increased by 9.06% to 101.63

The average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) has been revised to 101.63 / share. This is an increase of 9.06% from the prior estimate of 93.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 138.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.00% from the latest reported closing price of 95.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 326,251K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,659K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,969K shares, representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,556K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,883K shares, representing a decrease of 22.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 90.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,503K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,693K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,348K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,207K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,421K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 91.14% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

