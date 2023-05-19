Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Hartford Financial Services Group said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $71.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.27%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 329,617K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is 89.76. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 71.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is 24,221MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,111K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,773K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,893K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,580K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 24.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,660K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,652K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,003K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,442K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 91.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,407K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.