Hartford Financial Services Group 6% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 1/31/24, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of HIG.PRG's recent share price of $25.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of HIG.PRG to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when HIG.PRG shares open for trading on 1/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%, which compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:
Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :
In Monday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are off about 0.5%.
