HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $HIG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES ($HIG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,036,188,987 and earnings of $2.16 per share.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,505 shares for an estimated $11,985,504 .

. ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,461 shares for an estimated $2,334,390 .

. DEEPA SONI (Executive Vice President) sold 20,161 shares for an estimated $2,237,088

ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 13,138 shares for an estimated $1,539,714

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 447 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $940,617 of award payments to $HIG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Motemaden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $123.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $141.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $126.0 on 10/28/2024

