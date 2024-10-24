Hartford Financial raises quarterly dividend 11% to 52c per share

Hartford Financial (HIG) has increased the quarterly common dividend per share by 11%, to 52c, payable Jan. 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2024.
