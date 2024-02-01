News & Insights

US Markets
HIG

Hartford Financial profit beats on premium, investment income boost

February 01, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services HIG.N posted fourth-quarter profit that exceeded market expectations as the investment and insurance firm benefited from robust premiums and investment gains, sending its shares up 2.2% after the bell.

Its core earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at $3.06 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.44 per share, according to LSEG estimates.

Insurers usually see stable product demand irrespective of economic conditions, largely due to the prevalence of employer-sponsored and government-mandated policies.

Hartford's net earned premiums stood at $5.43 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $5.02 billion a year ago.

Its investment income surged 2% to $653 million, primarily driven by higher yields on the fixed-income portfolio.

"Our investment performance remains strong benefiting from attractive new money yields and a diversified portfolio of assets," CFO Beth Costello said.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.