Hartford Financial price target raised to $141 from $100 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski raised the firm’s price target on Hartford Financial (HIG) to $141 from $100 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm sees Hartford’s earnings levels largely sustainable and also less volatile than peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
