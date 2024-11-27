News & Insights

Hartford Financial price target raised to $141 from $100 at BMO Capital

November 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski raised the firm’s price target on Hartford Financial (HIG) to $141 from $100 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm sees Hartford’s earnings levels largely sustainable and also less volatile than peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

