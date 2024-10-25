Hartford Financial price target raised to $120 from $105 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Hartford Financial (HIG) to $120 from $105 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported “another consistent quarter” as its catastrophe losses came essentially in-line with its “conservative estimate”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Hartford’s underwriting results have been holding fairly steady over the past several years with a calendar year combined ratio averaging right around 95%, the firm added.
