Hartford Financial price target raised to $120 from $105 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Hartford Financial (HIG) to $120 from $105 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported “another consistent quarter” as its catastrophe losses came essentially in-line with its “conservative estimate”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Hartford’s underwriting results have been holding fairly steady over the past several years with a calendar year combined ratio averaging right around 95%, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HIG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.