Hartford Financial options imply 2.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Hartford Financial (HIG) is 2.2x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.7%, or $3.29, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.2%.
