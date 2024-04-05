Hartford Financial (HIG), Active Minds Join to Enhance Offerings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG recently announced its partnership with Active Minds to enhance its Group Benefits offerings with a mental health guide. Hartford Financial aims to promote mental health awareness and improve employee productivity.

Per Hartford Financial’s Future of Benefits Study, 45% of Gen Z employees feel anxious or depressed at least several times a week. 52% of workers said that the taboo surrounding mental health prevents them from seeking care, per the report. These two metrics are higher compared to the experienced candidates. Hence, this move bodes well for HIG, thereby enhancing its product suite and acting as a key differentiator. Moreover, as employers benefit from this, retention will improve as a result.

This guide is a blessing for U.S. workers who often get troubled by feeling anxious, which ultimately impacts their productivity at the workplace. This collaboration is a time-opportune move for HIG. Per its national survey, a majority of workers believe that their employers should offer more mental health tools. Enabling employees to better navigate their mental health resources in the workplace with the new digital guide is expected to improve their efficiency.

HIG even brought Send Silence Packing to the Connecticut State Capitol to strike up a conversation about mental health. HIG is also partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Health to positively impact mental health issues faced by Americans. Move like this builds on HIG’s strategic priorities to leverage its product breadth to drive organic growth. Group Benefits premiums improved 6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and its core earnings margin stood at 9.8%. The company expects to deliver a core earnings margin of 6-7% in 2024.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Hartford Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HIG have gained 47% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Multi-Line insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, Assurant, Inc. AIZ and EverQuote, Inc. EVER. While Horace Mann presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Assurant and EverQuote currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Horace Mann outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, which has more than doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues indicates a 9.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2024 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 60 days.

Assurant’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 42.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s 2024 earnings and revenues indicates 3.5% and 4.1% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures. The consensus mark for AIZ’s 2024 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of EverQuote outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.8%. The consensus estimate for EVER’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests a 72.1% and 10.4% improvement from the respective prior-year reported figures.

