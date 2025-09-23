The Hartford Expands Cyber Insurance to Safeguard Small Businesses

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG has taken a strategic step to strengthen its support for small businesses by making its cyber insurance product, CyberChoice First Response, more accessible through its well-known ICON platform. This move enables agents and brokers to quickly quote and secure customized cyber coverage right alongside HIG’s existing Spectrum Business Owners Policy, streamlining the whole process and making it easier for everyone involved.

As businesses depend more on digital operations, cyber risks are expected to rise. From ransomware shutdowns to regulatory investigations, cyberattacks can cause significant financial and reputational harm. With this initiative, the company aims to make it easier for small businesses to prepare for and tackle these challenges. The coverage offers protection against income loss due to ransomware, expenses related to breaches, costs for regulatory defense and even 24/7 access to a U.S.-based hotline for cyber incidents.

By simplifying access through the ICON platform, HIG helps brokers and agents quote policies more quickly, making it easier for small businesses to obtain higher coverage limits. This includes both first-party and third-party protection against key risks such as data breaches, network security failures, cyber extortion and other disruptive digital threats.

HIG’s move reflects a significant trend in the industry aimed at making risk coverage easier and more integrated. By streamlining the process of getting cyber coverage, the company is strengthening its relationship with agents and policyholders, and opening a pathway for long-term growth.

In the second quarter of 2025, HIG’s total revenues rose 7.7% year over year, along with 10.9% growth in its business insurance segment. The segment’s losses and loss adjustment expense ratio of 56.1% improved 230 bps year over year in the same period.

