Hartford Commits To Invest $2.5 Bln Over Five Years To Support Energy Transition

(RTTNews) - Hartford commits to invest $2.5 billion over the next five years in technologies, companies and funds, which are advancing the energy transition and addressing climate change.

As part of the new climate priorities, the company anticipates exiting all tar-sands investments by December 31, 2021, two years before its commitment.

In addition, Hartford expects to exit coal investment holdings specified in the coal-and-tar-sands policy by the end of 2023, as previously announced.

The Hartford met its goal of 100% renewable-energy-source consumption for its facilities in 2020 - 10 years before the self-imposed deadline - and will continue to maintain the company's full-renewable status moving forward as a climate priority.

Additionally, the company will continue to reduce select Greenhouse Gas Emissions, in order to achieve a previously stated goal to reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by at least 2.1% each year for a total reduction of 46.2% by 2037 compared with the baseline year of 2015.

