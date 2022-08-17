Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) Stock Catapults 28% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Market

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 28% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 143% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Harte Hanks' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.3x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Harte Hanks certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqGM:HHS Price Based on Past Earnings August 17th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Harte Hanks will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For Harte Hanks?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Harte Hanks' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 69% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.0% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 8.9% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Harte Hanks is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Harte Hanks' stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Harte Hanks' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Harte Hanks that you should be aware of.

