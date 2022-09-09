Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) insiders sold US$1.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Harte Hanks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Bradley Radoff, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$15.12 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$14.56. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 61.10k shares for US$433k. On the other hand they divested 97.68k shares, for US$1.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Harte Hanks than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:HHS Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Harte Hanks Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Harte Hanks recently. In total, Independent Director Bradley Radoff sold US$1.2m worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, CEO & Director Brian Linscott spent US$30k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does Harte Hanks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Harte Hanks insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harte Hanks Tell Us?

The stark truth for Harte Hanks is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Harte Hanks is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Harte Hanks.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.