Harte Hanks (HHS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with a surprise of 494.2% on average.

Q3 Expected Drivers

Harte Hanks’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been driven by revenues from new customers and growth in work from existing customers, benefiting the Fulfillment & Logistics Services segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $50.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.

The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at 41 cents, suggesting a decline of 21.2% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by higher tax expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Harte Hanks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Harte Hankshas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Agrify Corporation AGFY has an Earnings ESP of +4.31% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

AGFY has an expected revenue growth rate of 14.8% for the current year.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

