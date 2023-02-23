Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $10.68, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.5 million, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harte-Hanks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.13, which means Harte-Hanks is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS)

