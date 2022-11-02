Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $11.53, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 8.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2022. On that day, Harte-Hanks is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.88 million, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

HHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $200.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.16% and +3.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Harte-Hanks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

It is also worth noting that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

