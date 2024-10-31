Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Harte-Hanks (HHS) reached $7.11, with a -0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.76%.

Shares of the marketing company have depreciated by 3.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Harte-Hanks will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Harte-Hanks is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $47.2 million, showing a 0.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.43 per share and a revenue of $187.78 million, signifying shifts of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.