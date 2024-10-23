Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $7.25, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had lost 4.33% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Harte-Hanks in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $47.2 million, reflecting a 0.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.43 per share and a revenue of $187.78 million, indicating changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.