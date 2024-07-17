Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $8.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

The marketing company's stock has climbed by 7.95% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Harte-Hanks in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.6 million, down 2.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $194.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +41.46% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.44% lower. Currently, Harte-Hanks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harte-Hanks has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.12 for its industry.

It's also important to note that HHS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Advertising and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

