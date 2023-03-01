Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.60, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had lost 14.84% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.5 million, up 0.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harte-Hanks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74.

Meanwhile, HHS's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Advertising and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

