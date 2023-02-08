Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $11.10, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had lost 10.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.95 million, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Harte-Hanks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

Meanwhile, HHS's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HHS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

