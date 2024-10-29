Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.30, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.

The marketing company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Harte-Hanks to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $47.2 million, indicating a 0.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.43 per share and revenue of $187.78 million. These totals would mark changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Harte-Hanks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

