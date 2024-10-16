Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.30, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

The the stock of marketing company has fallen by 4.06% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $47.2 million, reflecting a 0.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.43 per share and revenue of $187.78 million. These totals would mark changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Harte-Hanks. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Harte-Hanks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.