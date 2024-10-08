Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the latest trading day at $7.31, indicating a -0.41% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47.2 million, up 0.17% from the prior-year quarter.

HHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.43 per share and revenue of $187.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

