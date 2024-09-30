Harte-Hanks (HHS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $7.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

The the stock of marketing company has fallen by 2.79% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 25% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $47.2 million, indicating a 0.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.43 per share and revenue of $187.78 million, which would represent changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Harte-Hanks possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

