Harte Hanks (HHS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Harte Hanks HHS is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8, after market close.

HHS delivered an earnings surprise of 300% in the first quarter of 2024.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $46.6 million, indicating a 2.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have declined due to a fall in revenues in the Marketing Service, and Fulfillment and Logistics segments.

We expect revenues from the Customer Care and Sales Services segment to grow year over year. The metric is likely to have been driven by expansions with existing clients and new fintech clients in sales services.

The Marketing Service segment revenues are anticipated to have slipped due to reductions in customer budget and a program conclusion account. Fulfillment and Logistics revenues are expected to have declined as a result of cost compression in the logistics space as costs shrunk from reductions in the overall market demand.

The consensus estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting a 25% year-over-year dip. The bottom line is expected to have been affected by declining revenues.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HHS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

HHS has an Earnings ESP of -16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Affirm AFRM:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $599.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 34.5%. For the bottom line, the consensus mark for loss is pegged at 45 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings surpassed in two of the past four quarters while missed in the other two quarters, an average negative surprise being 22.9%.

AFRM currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 28.

Shift4 Payments FOUR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $314 million, indicating an increase of 37.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the bottom line, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, implying a 23% year-over-year rise. The consensus estimate for earnings surpassed in two of the past four quarters while missed in the other two quarters, an average surprise being 12.3%.

It currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 8.

