Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $13.55, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had gained 10.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.95 million, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Harte-Hanks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

We can also see that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Advertising and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

