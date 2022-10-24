Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $10.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had gained 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Harte-Hanks to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.88 million, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

HHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $200.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.16% and +3.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Harte-Hanks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.51, so we one might conclude that Harte-Hanks is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that HHS has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Advertising and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.