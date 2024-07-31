Harte-Hanks (HHS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Harte-Hanks (HHS) reached $8.44, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.64%.

The the stock of marketing company has fallen by 2.66% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Harte-Hanks will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. On that day, Harte-Hanks is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.6 million, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $194.27 million, which would represent changes of +41.46% and +1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 15.44% decrease. As of now, Harte-Hanks holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Harte-Hanks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means Harte-Hanks is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HHS has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Advertising and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.