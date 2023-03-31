Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $9.41, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the marketing company had lost 12.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Harte-Hanks is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.7 million, up 3.34% from the year-ago period.

HHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $226.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -64.21% and +9.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower. Harte-Hanks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harte-Hanks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.88, so we one might conclude that Harte-Hanks is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HHS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS)

