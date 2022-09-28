Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $11.40, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had lost 25.67% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 12.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Harte-Hanks is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.88 million, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

HHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $200.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.16% and +3.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Harte-Hanks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

Also, we should mention that HHS has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Advertising and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



