Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed at $11.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had lost 16.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harte-Hanks as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.5 million, up 0.98% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Harte-Hanks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.71, so we one might conclude that Harte-Hanks is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Advertising and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.