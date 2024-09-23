Harte-Hanks (HHS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Harte-Hanks (HHS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.54, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Shares of the marketing company have depreciated by 0.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Harte-Hanks to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $48.45 million, up 2.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.43 per share and a revenue of $190.94 million, demonstrating changes of -936.59% and -0.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Harte-Hanks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

