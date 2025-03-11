HARTE HANKS Earnings Preview: Recent $HHS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARTE HANKS ($HHS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $52,823,000 and earnings of $0.26 per share.

HARTE HANKS Insider Trading Activity

HARTE HANKS insiders have traded $HHS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 49 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY LOUIS RADOFF has made 41 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $341,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID A GARRISON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 4,754 shares for an estimated $30,572 and 0 sales.

HARTE HANKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of HARTE HANKS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

