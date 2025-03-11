HARTE HANKS Earnings Preview: Recent $HHS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARTE HANKS ($HHS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $52,823,000 and earnings of $0.26 per share.
HARTE HANKS Insider Trading Activity
HARTE HANKS insiders have traded $HHS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 49 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY LOUIS RADOFF has made 41 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $341,940 and 0 sales.
- DAVID A GARRISON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 4,754 shares for an estimated $30,572 and 0 sales.
HARTE HANKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of HARTE HANKS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 184,797 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $951,704
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 28,948 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $215,373
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 28,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,200
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 25,878 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,271
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 19,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,080
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 17,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,770
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 15,549 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,077
