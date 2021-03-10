Hartalega, major Malaysian glove maker, to spend $1.7 bln on new plants

Contributors
comparison Reuters
domestic rival Top Glove Corp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-biggest maker of rubber gloves, said it plans to spend 7 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion) to build 16 new manufacturing facilities over the next 20 years.

By comparison, domestic rival Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, the world's biggest maker of medical gloves, manufactures 93 billion gloves annually. This week Top Glove reported a fourth consecutive quarter of record profit, noting profit achieved for the first half of the current financial year exceeded its total profit for the past 20 years.

As part of its expansion plans, Hartalega said a subsidiary has agreed to buy 250 acres of land from a company owned by the Ministry of Finance for 228.7 million ringgit.

The deal includes an option to purchase another 130 acres of land in the same location in Kedah, a state in northwest Malaysia. All planned 16 plants would be located in the area.

($1 = 4.1300 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters