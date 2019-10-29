Markets
HSC

Harsco Slashes FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Harsco Corp. (HSC) slashed its earnings and adjusted outlook for the full-year 2019 and initiated guidance for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.86 to $0.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.36 to $1.42 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Previously, it expected earnings in the range of $0.89 to $1.02 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.51 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue decline of 1.90 percent to $1.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.31 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.36 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSC

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular