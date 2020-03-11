Harsco Rail Division Awarded 3-year Train Service Contract By Network Rail

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) said its Rail division has been awarded a three-year mobile maintenance train service contract valued approximately at $25 million, by Network Rail, in the United Kingdom. The contract is scheduled to begin in April 2020.

Harsco Corp. said the contract calls for Harsco Rail to operate and maintain Network Rail's fleet of eight mobile maintenance trains.

Harsco Rail, a operating segment of Harsco Corp., is a global supplier of railway track maintenance products and services. Network Rail owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure. It run's 20 of the UK's largest stations.

