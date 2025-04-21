Harsco Rail Appoints Gary Lada as New President, Succeeding Claus Heuschmid

Harsco Rail announces Gary Lada as new president, replacing Claus Heuschmid, effective May 5, 2025.

Harsco Rail, a division of Enviri Corporation, has appointed Gary Lada as its new president, effective May 5, 2025, succeeding Claus Heuschmid, who will depart on June 1, 2025. Enviri CEO Nick Grasberger praised Lada's extensive rail industry experience and operational excellence as essential for advancing the division. Lada previously held leadership roles at GE Transportation and Ingersoll Rand and holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Penn State University. Alongside this leadership transition, Harsco Rail has also bolstered its team with the hiring of Barry Learner as CFO and Mike Lafferty as VP of Operations, aligning with the company's strategy to enhance profitable growth. Grasberger acknowledged Heuschmid's significant contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors. Enviri, based in Philadelphia, focuses on environmental solutions globally, while Harsco Rail specializes in railway maintenance and services.

Appointment of Gary Lada as the new president of Harsco Rail, bringing extensive rail industry experience and a proven track record of operational excellence.

Recent strengthening of Harsco Rail's leadership team with the hiring of a chief financial officer and a vice president of operations, positioning the company for profitable growth opportunities.

Positive acknowledgment of former president Claus Heuschmid's contributions, indicating a strong leadership culture and continuity within the organization.

The abrupt departure of Claus Heuschmid, the previous president, may signal instability within the leadership of Harsco Rail, which could affect employee confidence and operational continuity.



Leadership changes, although presented positively, may create uncertainty about the strategic direction of Harsco Rail and its ability to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities.



Gary Lada's effectiveness in his new role remains untested, which may raise concerns about the future performance of the division in a competitive market environment.

Who is the new president of Harsco Rail?

Gary Lada has been announced as the new president of Harsco Rail, effective May 5, 2025.

When will Claus Heuschmid leave Harsco Rail?

Claus Heuschmid will leave Harsco Rail effective June 1, 2025.

What is Gary Lada's background in the rail industry?

Gary Lada has extensive experience from GE Transportation and Ingersoll Rand, focusing on operational excellence.

What recent changes were made to Harsco Rail's leadership team?

Harsco Rail recently appointed Barry Learner as CFO and Mike Lafferty as VP of Operations.

What are Harsco Rail's primary services?

Harsco Rail specializes in railway track Maintenance of Way, providing engineering, equipment, and maintenance services.

$NVRI Insider Trading Activity

$NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 75,596 shares for an estimated $496,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763

RUSSELL C. HOCHMAN (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) purchased 40,127 shares for an estimated $251,596

$NVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Rail, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), today announced Gary Lada as its new president of Harsco Rail, effective May 5, 2025. Lada will replace Claus Heuschmid, who will leave the organization effective June 1, 2025.





“Gary's extensive experience in the Rail industry and his proven track record of operational excellence make him the ideal leader to drive our division forward,” said Enviri CEO Nick Grasberger. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers."





Lada will be an Enviri Executive Leadership team member and report directly to Grasberger. Lada brings extensive rail industry experience from his tenure at GE Transportation (now Wabtec), where he held key roles focused on operational excellence. Most recently, Gary led both the global Milton Roy and Air & Gas Solutions businesses at Ingersoll Rand over the last 8 years.





Lada holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and will be based in Columbia, South Carolina, with the other members of the Harsco Rail leadership team.





Regarding the departure of Heuschmid, Grasberger added, “Claus has been a valued member of the Enviri leadership team and has made significant contributions to Harsco Rail. The company thanks Claus for his dedicated service and leadership and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”





Additionally, Harsco Rail has recently strengthened its leadership team by hiring an accomplished chief financial officer, Barry Learner, and vice president of operations, Mike Lafferty. These leadership changes are a key part of the company's strategy to position Harsco Rail to capture profitable growth opportunities and generate returns above its cost of capital.







