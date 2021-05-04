Harsco Q1 Profit Down, But Lifts FY Profit View

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) posted first-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $135 thousand down from $141 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $529 million, an increase of 33 percent compared with the prior-year quarter due to the acquisition of ESOL in April 2020 as well as revenue growth in Environmental and Rail. Foreign currency translation positively impacted first quarter 2021 revenues by approximately $9 million compared with the prior-year period.

Looking ahead for the second-quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.13 - $0.19, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 - $0.27. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company has increased its 2021 guidance to reflect business momentum and improved visibility in each of its businesses.

For fiscal year 2021, the company now projects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.45 - $0.59, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.82 - $0.96. The company said in February that it expected earnings per share to be in a range of $0.26 to $0.42 per share and adjusted earnings per share of $0.59 to $0.76. Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.67 per share.

