Harsco (HSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Harsco (HSC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.29, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial services company had lost 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Harsco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 113.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $452.25 million, down 2.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -89.86% and -11.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harsco should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harsco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harsco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 97.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

