Harsco Guides FY21, Q1 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Harsco Corp. (HSC) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021 and provided guidance for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.26 to $0.42 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.59 to $0.76 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects results between a loss of $0.08 per share and earnings of $0.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.01 to $0.10 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

