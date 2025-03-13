Harsco Environmental Announces Opening of SteelPhalt Asphalt Plant in Murga, Spain, Promoting Sustainable Solutions

Harsco Environmental opens a SteelPhalt plant in Spain, providing sustainable asphalt solutions using steel industry byproducts.

Quiver AI Summary

Harsco Environmental has announced the opening of a new SteelPhalt plant in Murga, Basque Country, Spain, which will provide environmentally friendly asphalt solutions by utilizing steel industry byproducts. This facility, set to officially open on March 19, 2025, marks SteelPhalt’s first permanent plant outside the UK and demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability and global expansion. The plant is designed to process over 195,000 tons of slag annually, producing more than 200,000 tons of sustainable asphalt, thereby supporting regional environmental goals. Harsco Environmental aims to reduce the carbon footprint of road materials significantly while contributing to a circular economy in the construction industry.

Potential Positives

The establishment of the new SteelPhalt plant in Murga represents significant international expansion for the company, marking its first permanent facility outside the UK.

The plant will produce over 200,000 tons of sustainable asphalt annually, contributing to environmental goals and promoting a circular economy in the Basque Country.

The project emphasizes a commitment to sustainability, with the potential to reduce carbon emissions from road construction materials by up to 50%.

SteelPhalt’s innovative approach highlights its role in transforming steel byproducts into high-quality asphalt, aligning with both local and global environmental initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial projections or expected impacts on revenue from the new plant, leaving stakeholders without critical information regarding the potential profitability of this venture.

There is no mention of potential regulatory hurdles or community opposition that may arise from establishing a new plant in the area, which could pose risks to the project’s success.

While the focus is on expanding sustainable practices, the environmental impact of constructing and operating the new plant is not addressed, raising concerns about the overall sustainability of the project.

FAQ

Where is the new SteelPhalt plant located?

The new SteelPhalt plant is located in Murga, Basque Country, Spain.

What sustainable solutions does SteelPhalt provide?

SteelPhalt offers environmentally friendly asphalt solutions made from byproducts of the steel industry, promoting a circular economy.

When is the grand opening event of the plant?

The grand opening event of the new SteelPhalt plant is scheduled for March 19, 2025.

How much asphalt can the new plant produce annually?

The new plant can produce over 200,000 tons of sustainable asphalt products per year.

What are the environmental goals supported by the plant?

The plant supports the Basque Country Waste Prevention and Management Plan 2030 and the Circular Economy Strategy 2030.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ROTHERHAM, United Kingdom, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and renownedglobal marketleader in delivering innovative environmental solutions, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art SteelPhalt plant in Murga, Basque Country, Spain. The plant is slated to host a grand opening event on March 19, 2025. This significant development marks SteelPhalt’s first permanent asphalt plant outside of the United Kingdom, reinforcing the business unit’s commitment to expanding its footprint globally and advancing sustainable practices in the asphalt industry.





With the inauguration of its plant in the Basque Country, SteelPhalt is poised to revolutionize the local asphalt market by offering environmentally friendly and superior-quality asphalt solutions. This new plant will contribute to meeting the region’s environmental goals outlined in the Basque Country Waste Prevention and Management Plan 2030 and the Basque Country Circular Economy Strategy 2030.





“This advanced plant underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions while focusing on the evolving needs of our regional customers,” said Director of Harsco Environmental’s ecoproducts™ Europe division, Martin Gray. “This plant symbolizes far more than a mere milestone; it’s a profound testament to our dedication to growth, sustainability, and global impact.”





The plant, situated in a highly industrial area, is designed to process more than 195,000 tons of slag per year, controlling the process from beginning to end. This allows for the production of more than 200,000 tons of sustainable asphalt products per year for regional roads while entering a steel byproduct into a valuable, perpetually recyclable product stream.





“I am honored to contribute to this groundbreaking project, which showcases innovation and addresses critical environmental challenges, providing an outstanding solution for the steel and asphalt industry,” said Operations Director at SteelPhalt, Mikel Barandalla. “We’re thrilled to expand our business by producing high-performance asphalt, effectively reducing the carbon footprint of road construction materials by up to 50%.”





Harsco Environmental and its parent company, Enviri, remain steadfast in their mission to drive positive environmental change through innovative solutions. The inauguration of SteelPhalt’s new plant is a testament to this commitment. Enviri continues to lead the way in promoting sustainability and advancing environmental stewardship worldwide by leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge technology.







About SteelPhalt







SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer by developing and manufacturing high-performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the UK industry since the 1960s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably create asphalt. With a reputation for first-class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities, and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit





steelphalt.com





to learn more.







About Harsco Environmental







Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit





harsco-environmental.com





to learn more.









Investor Contact







David Martin







+1.267.946.1407







dmartin@enviri.com















Media Contact







Karen Tognarelli







+1.717.480.6145







ktognarelli@enviri.com





























